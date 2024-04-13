Second trial of Ram Lalla’s‘Surya Abhishek’ successful,trust releases video

Lucknow: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust successfully carried out the second trial of ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla in the grand temple in Ayodhya on Friday. At 12 noon on Ram Navmi, the sun’s rays will fall on the deity for two to two and a half minutes in full glow and partially thereafter for another two and a half minutes. (Pic for representation)

The Trust also released a video of the event. This is the second successful trial of the event that the Trust has planned on Ram Navmi on April 17. The first successful trial run of the event was conducted on April 8.

The mega show will unfold at around 12 noon on Ram Navmi, marking the birth of Ram Lalla. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast the event.

“Trial run of the event has been successful. The sun’s rays in full glow fell on Ram Lalla’s forehead. Now, the main event on Ram Navmi will be a grand affair,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the temple .

“Credit for the successful trial goes to the scientists,” added Das.

Experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, who carried out the trial are camping in Ayodhya now to make the ‘Surya Abhishek’ successful.

Director of the CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Prof Devdutt Ghosh are overseeing the project.

At 12 noon on Ram Navmi, the sun’s rays will fall on the deity for two to two and a half minutes in full glow and partially thereafter for another two and a half minutes, as per Govind Rao, senior RSS leader.

During his visit to Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, PM Narendra Modi had suggested to the Trust members that the sanctum sanctorum of the temple should be constructed in such a way that the sun’s rays fell directly on it on Ram Navami,like the Konark Sun temple in Odisha.