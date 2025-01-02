Security beefed up after bomb threat in Mahakumbh Nagar

Following a bomb threat, security forces were put on high alert as police teams scanned every nook and corner of Mahakumbh Nagar on Wednesday. Cops checking a car in Mela area as security was beefed up following a threat on Tuesday night ((HT))

Even as special teams and dog squads were seen checking people and vehicles arriving in the Mela venue, the cyber-cell police investigated the threat that was posted on X via a handle that belongs to one Nasar Pathan late on Tuesday night, police said.

The post talks of a massive explosion that would kill hundreds.

As soon as the post came to their notice, Mahakumbh police swung into action took up an investigation with cyber experts.

According to ASP (Crime) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi, a case has been registered in the matter and efforts were on to locate the details of the account through which the message was posted.

He further informed that a high alert had been sounded after the threat and inspections in Mahakumbh Nagar had also been beefed up.