Security beefed up in UP for Eid-ul-Azha
LUCKNOW Security and vigilance have been beefed up across the state in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) to be celebrated on Sunday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued special advisories to police chiefs of all 75 districts to ensure peace and maintenance of law and order in their districts. Peace committee meetings are being held at the police station level for this purpose.
The directions will also be enforced during the holy month of Sawan starting from Wednesday (July 13) during which Kanwar yatras (religious trips to Shiva temples) will commence and Sawan Mela will be held in Ayodhya.
The chief minister on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior police and other officials, regarding alertness on Eid-ul-Azha as well as necessary preparations to be made for Kanwar Yatra and Sawan melas to be organised in the coming month.
The CM ordered special arrangements at Vishwanath temple in Varanasi as a huge turn-out is expected this time.
In the meeting, all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, additional director generals / inspector generals (IGs), deputy IGs, police commissioners of four commissionerates and police chiefs of all districts as well as heads of different municipal corporations and boards participated through video conferencing. The CM issued necessary instructions to maintain law and order and ensure peace in the state.
A senior government official said that the police chiefs of all districts had been issued necessary directions to identify sensitive areas and make necessary arrangements to avoid any law-and-order problem during the festivals. He said some districts like Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Amroha, Sambhal, Ghaziabad and Hapur were categorised as very sensitive and their police chiefs asked to intensify vigil to ensure peace during the festivals and Sawan.
He said a detailed advisory had already been issued with specific directions to not allow qurbani (sacrifice of animals) to be held anywhere other than at traditional places, and to ensure sacrifices were done in covered places. He said the advisory had mentioned that sacrifices in the open and carrying meat in the open may lead to trouble.
The official said that the district police authorities had been asked to ensure no stray animals like bulls, dogs and pigs came near places of worship while namaz was being offered on Sunday (Eid-ul-Azha). He said they had been asked to ensure no prohibited animals were sacrificed in their jurisdictions. Moreover, it was to be ensured that nobody indulged in cow slaughter or in rumours of cow slaughter.
He said the police alertness was required more as Muslim as well Hindu communities would be observing their religious beliefs in the upcoming month and any negligence even in small tiffs may snowball or lead to a major law and order problem. He said the Kanwar Yatra was going on during the month of Sawan hence special care should be taken that there was no flare-up in sensitive areas.
The official said that the police authorities had also been directed to ensure proper lighting, water facility and cleanliness at places of worship in coordination with other departments concerned.
-
12 buildings in Kurla to be torn down to avoid collapses
Mumbai A week after a four-storeyed residential building in Naik Nagar society at Kurla (East) collapsed, claiming 19 lives, and injuring 14 more, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to bring down all the dilapidated buildings in Kurla to avert any such incident in the future. According to BMC data, there are 12 such private buildings in the entire Kurla area that are categorised as a 'C-1' structure, which means it is dangerous to inhabit.
-
PMC withdraws water cuts in city, decision to be reviewed after July 11
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation had announced alternate day water supply till July 11, the civic body on Wednesday put on hold its plan citing upcoming festivals this week. Civic officials said the decision on water cuts after July 11 will be taken after reviewing the situation in dams that supply water to the city. According to Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, PMC will announce fresh water distribution schedule after July 11.
-
B Ed joint entrance exam in U.P.: More than 51,600 candidates skip state level exam
More than 51,600 candidates skipped the state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, across 75 districts on Wednesday. A total of 6,67,463 candidates had registered to appear for the exam. The entrance test was held in two shifts on Wednesday. In all, 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared with 51,818 remaining absent. The districts that witnessed maximum attendance were Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly.
-
Akhilesh targets BJP govt in U.P.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP government has given the gift of rising inflation to the people on completion of its 100 days in Uttar Pradesh. In a press statement, Yadav said that the prices of items like LPG cylinder to wheat flour and pulses have been increased. Yadav said the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up consistently during the tenure of BJP government.
-
Dhanori, Wagholi, Kothrud suffer power outage due to continuous rains
With continuous rain in Pune city, residents of areas including Dhanori, Vimannagar, Katraj, Kothrud and Wagholi faced serious inconvenience due to power outage. Dhanori was the worst hit with electricity being disrupted from 1 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Wagholi and Kothrud were also among the areas affected. Whereas Parag Patil from Ram nagar, Kothrud, said, “In the last three days, incidents of power fluctuation have increased in many areas of Kothrud.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics