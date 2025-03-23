Send proposal to revive Green Park’s glory: U.P. CM in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed officials to send a proposal for the redevelopment of Kanpur’s Green Park stadium to restore its glory. Emphasising the need for improved infrastructure, the CM also directed officials to expedite road widening and rehabilitation across all districts in Kanpur division, considering the rising population density. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting Chunniganj metro station in Kanpur on March 23. (Sourced)

Chairing a divisional review meeting at the newly built Sarsaiya Ghat auditorium in Kanpur, Yogi sought a proposal for creation of parking facilities for 500-1000 vehicles near the convention centre. He assessed ongoing development projects and the law and order situation during the meeting. The CM ordered the training of home guards and PRD personnel to manage traffic efficiently.

Public representatives presented regional concerns, to which Yogi responded with clear directives for swift resolution. From road widening and sewer management to encroachment removal and establishing an IT hub, the CM provided crucial guidelines on multiple fronts, said a statement from his office.

Further, he directed the development of an IT hub and proposed sewerage improvements under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Moreover, Yogi also instructed officials to take stringent action against cow smuggling, coerced conversions, land and mining mafias.

He emphasised increasing foot patrolling to curb crimes like chain snatching and looting, said the statement. Additionally, he directed authorities to ensure comprehensive security and essential facilities for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and Eid festivals.

During the meeting, MLAs, MPs and other public representatives apprised the CM of the regional problems. Bilhaur MLA Rahul Bachcha Sonkar demanded that Bilhaur court be connected to Kanpur district court. Govind Nagar MLA Surendra Maithani demanded airport connectivity from Fazalganj.

Ghatampur legislator Saroj Kuril expressed the need for a girls’ inter college, a 50-bed hospital and a mini bus stand. Kidwai Nagar MLA Mahesh Trivedi informed the CM about the problems of locals due to non-construction of service lanes during Metro construction.

MLC Arun Pathak raised the issue of sewer line problems in Saket Nagar and Keshav Nagar and inflated electricity bills of farmers’ tube wells. MP Ramesh Awasthi demanded that Kanpur be included in the leather and textile park, the renovation of municipal corporation hospitals and schools and a nodal officer for the redevelopment of the Green Park.

Mayor Pramila Pandey raised the issue of encroachment on temples and ponds, as well as sewerage and traffic. The CM directed the Municipal Corporation to ensure encroachment-free roads and systematic relocation of street vendors.

The CM reviewed ongoing development projects, including the convention centre and Chunniganj metro station. He asked officials to ensure timely completion of both the projects with top-quality standards. Yogi first visited the convention centre, which is being built over an area of 15,383.43 square metres, to take stock of progress of construction work there.

Subsequently, he inspected Chunniganj Metro Station, which is part of the Kanpur Metro Project. The CM assessed the operational preparations and instructed officials to expedite the station’s launch.