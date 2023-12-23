close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Senior RSS leaders start camping in Ayodhya

Senior RSS leaders start camping in Ayodhya

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Dec 24, 2023 05:40 AM IST

With about a month left for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leaders have started reaching Ayodhya to oversee the preparations for the grand event.

For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

Former RSS joint general secretary Bhaiyya Ji Joshi, prant pracharak Kaushal, joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and Akhil Bhartiya Sampark pramukh Ramlal are among the Sangh leaders who are camping at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad volunteers have also started reaching Ayodhya from across the country to assist the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to conduct the consecration ceremony successfully.

“Senior RSS and VHP leaders have started reaching Ayodhya for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Volunteers have also started reaching Ayodhya who will assist the Trust in successfully organizing the event,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

In all, around 3000 VHP volunteers will reach Ayodhya by mid-January and will be assigned various tasks related with the ceremony.

The Trust has opened its central office at the tent city at Bag Bijaise from where it is overseeing preparations for the ceremony.

Senior RSS leaders are presiding over daily briefings in the evening at the new office of the Trust in Ayodhya to fine-tune preparations for the event.

As the key day approaches, RSS leaders from Delhi and Nagpur will reach Ayodhya.

A large number of volunteers will be engaged in running community kitchens which the Trust will run for devotees coming to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony, people from across the country have started sending food grains and other essential items to the Trust for the 45 community kitchens it plans to run in Ayodhya to provide free food to around 25,000 devotees daily from January till mid-March.

According to Diwakar (who goes by one name), incharge of the storage facility at Ramsevakpuram and Karsevakpuram, around 500 VHP cadres will be engaged to run the community kitchens.

Volunteers will stay at the tent city set up by the Trust at Mani Ram Das Chhavni and at Bag Bijaise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

