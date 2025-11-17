Seniority row: LU removes Vinod Chandra, appoints KK Shukla as JNPG principal

The University of Lucknow has removed Prof Vinod Chandra as principal of Shri Jai Narayan Mishra PG (JNPG) College and appointed Prof KK Shukla, department of commerce, as the new principal. In a letter dated 14 November, the University stated that vice-chancellor Prof Manuka Khanna, during scrutiny, found anomalies in the seniority list of teachers prepared at the college level. Representational image (Sourced)

According to an order issued by the vice chancellor’s office, Prof Shukla had submitted a representation on August 26, 2023, objecting to the seniority list prepared at the college level by the then principal, Prof Chandra. Acting on the representation, the University constituted a three-member committee to examine the records and documents related to the list.

After reviewing submissions from both sides, the committee submitted its report on November 3, 2025. It stated that Prof Shukla was senior to Prof Chandra by 40 days under the principle of continuous service outlined in clause 18.10(c) of the University’s statutory provisions.

The report noted that seniority in associated colleges depends on two factors: the date of appointment in substantive capacity and the length of continuous service. The committee concluded that Prof Shukla ranked senior and recommended steps to correct the seniority list. A copy of the vice chancellor’s order was sent to the manager and principal of JNPG College for necessary action.

When contacted, Prof Chandra said, “The Lucknow University has misinterpreted my paid study leave as extraordinary leave and given an adverse order in favour of Prof KK Shukla.” He added that he would seek a review from the University and, if needed, approach the competent court, saying the issue concerns his seniority rather than the principalship.