‘Senorium’ brings pioneers of art closer to people

For most, owning an original work by Jamini Roy, Raja Ravi Varma or Amrita Sher-Gil is a distant dream. For such connoisseurs of art, Sanatkada’s Baro Market is the place to be. Kolkata’s Sounak Chakraverti with one of his artist’s work at Sanatkada

At the ‘Senorium’ pavilion, Kolkata-based independent art curator Sounak Chakraverti has curated a rare collection of high-quality reproductions of celebrated Indian artists, offering visitors the chance to take home iconic works at prices ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹2,500.

The collection also includes reproductions of works by Shakti Burman, Jatin Das, Jogen Chowdhury, and Abanindranath Tagore, names that otherwise dominate museum catalogues and high-end auctions.

“Most art lovers cannot afford original artworks, which are often priced in several lakhs,” said Chakraverti, an architect by training. “Our idea is to bridge that gap by offering exceptional prints of Indian Masters that remain faithful to the originals but are accessible to everyone.

”The choice of artists reflects a larger philosophy of democratising art. Raja Ravi Varma, known for painting Hindu gods in a realistic and relatable style, had himself popularised art through affordable lithographs, an idea that finds resonance in this initiative.

Beyond paintings, Senorium also features limited-edition sculptures inspired by Jamini Roy’s iconic motifs. “Jamini Roy’s birds and his playful image of a cat stealing a fish are among the earliest expressions of modern art from Bengal,” Chakraverti explained. “We took inspiration from these forms and translated them into sculptures.”

The pavilion also showcases a small but carefully selected collection of original works by seven to eight contemporary artists, allowing visitors to explore both legacy and living art under one roof.

