Separate agendas hinder opposition unity: Patkar

GORAKHPUR: Separate agendas and personal ambitions of various political parties were major impediments in opposition unity, but efforts to bring them on a single platform were going on, said social activist and national convenor of National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM), Medha Patkar on Wednesday.

Talking to mediapersons in Kushinagar, Patkar said that those in power were avoiding answering questions and such a peculiar situation had come before the nation for the first time. She said that questioning nowadays was treated as crime and this was dangerous for democracy.

She categorically denied the allegations that prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections she was trying to create an atmosphere against the ruling party. Patkar further said that the NAPM continuously organised programmes to create awareness among the masses and added that she was not in party politics but appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

She expressed her concern over escalating prices and increasing sufferings of the common people. Coordinator of a padyatra from Kushinagar to Sant Kabir Nagar district Arun Kumar Srivastav said that people were supporting the programme.

Socialist thinker and former head of the department of Hindi in Gorakhpur University professor Chitranjan Mishra extended his support to student leaders in Banaras Hindu University who were protesting against fee hike.