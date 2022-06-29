Seven councillors elected to PMC’s executive committee unopposed
The election of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation executive committee’s seven seats was held under the chairmanship of mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi on Wednesday.
The seats had fallen vacant following the terms of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors Jagmohan Gupta, Kamlesh Tiwari, Nandlal and Dileep Jaiswal, besides Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Mohd Azam and Congress’s Alpana Nishad ending and BJP’s Rohit Malaviya losing his life due to Covid.
Four candidates of the BJP, including councillors Pooja Kakkar, Roma Bharti, Ruchi Gupta and Rochak Darbari, along with Rameez Ahsan and Nem Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Ranjan Kumar of the Congress, had filed their nominations. All seven were declared elected unopposed in the polls, informed officials of the Prayagraj municipal corporation.
Confirming the development, mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi said that it has happened for the second time in the history of the Prayagraj municipal corporation that all the executive members have won the polls unopposed. She congratulated the elected members on their wins and hoped that they along with all councillors would work for the development of the city and strive to make Sangam city number 1 in all civic-related amenities and facilities.
It is worth mentioning that the term of the present 12-member PMC executive committee will end in November 2022, and therefore the newly elected members would serve for the next five months only.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
