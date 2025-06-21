Several events mark 11th International Yoga Day in Lucknow

Several events marked the 11th International Yoga Day in Uttar Pradesh capital on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna performing yoga at state police headquarters on June 21. (Sourced)

State police HQ celebrates the day

A yoga session was conducted at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, Gomti Nagar Extension under the theme proposed by the Government of India — “Yoga For One Earth, One Health”.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna led the event. Many other senior officials and other police staff were present on the occasion.

The DGP awarded selected police officials, who bagged third position in the just-concluded inter-departmental yoga competition, certificates of appreciation at the programme. All the police personnel part of the event were motivated to incorporate daily practice of yoga to remain healthy.

Yoga session at SSB Frontier HQ

The Yoga Day was also celebrated at the Barasingha Lawn of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Lucknow Frontier Headquarters. The function was organised under the supervision of Sanjay Ratan, inspector general, Frontier Headquarters, Lucknow. Padma Shri Dr Sabyasachi Sarkar was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address Dr Sarkar referred to yoga as a “priceless contribution of Indian culture” and stressed its virtues in attaining a healthy body and a tranquil mind. Deputy inspector generals NK Prasad, Rajesh Thakur and SD Sherkhane were among the prominent participants in the group yoga session.

Led by professional yoga trainers, the trainees also conducted a set of yoga practices. The session illuminated how yoga can enhance immunity, decrease stress and enhance concentration. The celebration demonstrated SSB’s dedication to both national security and respecting and upholding India’s rich cultural heritage.

Special event at UP Prisons HQ

A special event was held at the Comprehensive Prison Training Institute, Lucknow, in the presence of director general, prison administration and reform services, UP, PC Meena to mark the International Yoga Day.

Dr Shiv Kumar Shrivastava, yoga acharya from Livia Foundation, and his co-members Nishchal Kaushal, Smriti Tripathi and Diksha Shrivastava led all the staff, trainees and senior officers of the institute through a diverse yoga protocol laid down by the Government of India.

The DG underlined the need to practise yoga on a daily basis, highlighting its potential to ensure mental and physical fitness.

Gorkha Rifles

The 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre (11 GRRC) and the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science celebrated the yoga day with fervour here on Saturday. At 11 GRRC, the event was held under the Headquarters Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, Army Commander of Central Command, was also present at the event.

Trained yoga instructors led a session of the common yoga protocol in which over 600 people took part. They included army officers, soldiers from all ranks, their families and children. The event focused on how taking care of our own health is also linked to the health of the planet. It also reflected the Indian Army’s support for traditional practices like yoga.

Celebrations at UPSIFS

A yoga camp was also held at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS). Deputy inspector general Rajeev Malhotra, IPS and deputy director of the institute, Chiranjeev Mukherjee along with many faculty members, staff and students joined the session.

DIG Rajeev Malhotra said yoga is not just physical exercise but supports the body, mind and spirit. Chiranjeev Mukherjee said people who don’t walk or exercise are harming their own health.

Unique yoga programme under aegis of LU

A unique yoga programme titled “Yoga – With the Hidden Gems” was organised under the aegis of the University of Lucknow, under the leadership of its vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

The event aimed to provide a platform to those young people who, even amidst adversity, possess the remarkable ability to find opportunity and become an inspiration to the society.

A specially-abled boy, Saurabh, moved the audience with his extraordinary yoga performance. The highlight of the event was a hula hoop yoga demonstration by a child record-holder featured in the Yogasana Book of World Records. Srishti Kashyap mesmerised everyone with a graceful yoga dance performance alongside younger children.

Event at Chhavi Shanti Ashram

The yoga session conducted by the elderly residents of Chhavi Shanti Ashram, nurtured under the guidance of Kumkum Rai Chaudhary, became a source of inspiration for all. Special commendation was given to Dr Malvika (Yogasana Book of World Records), Prachi Srivastava, and Anurag for their support in making the programme a success.

Healthcare professionals celebrate the day

Max Hospital, Lucknow, organised a mega yoga event on its premises on Saturday morning, bringing together more than 300 healthcare professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and people from societies like RWAs, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Senior Citizens’ Club, and various other associations to promote yoga as a path to holistic well-being. The event featured a community yoga session, expert talks, and health awareness activities.

Chief guest OP Srivastava, MLA from East Lucknow and Sandeep Bansal, national president, Akhil Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, addressed the gathering and appreciated Max Hospital, Lucknow’s efforts in encouraging healthy living. The event’s highlight was the guided yoga session led by certified instructors, followed by health consultations and interactive wellness corners.