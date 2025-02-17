Several Kumbh Mela special trains were running late on Sunday, some of them nearly 10 hours behind schedule. Several Kumbh special trains running late

For instance, train no. 04016 Phaphamau Kumbh special was running nearly 10 hours late against its scheduled arrival of 9:50 am at Lucknow Junction on Sunday.

Another special train 04528 was running late by 7 hours 19 minutes late.

Two other Kumbh special trains -- train nos. 04316 and 04526 -- were running over three hours late.

Vande Bharat to run as usual

The Gorakhpur- Prayagraj Jn – Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express will operate on its regular route and time on February 17 (Monday) and no amendment has been made, Northeastern Railway (NER), Lucknow Division, said in a statement.

“The 22549 Gorakhpur-Prayagraj Vande Bharat Express running from Gorakhpur on 17 February 2025 will go to Prayagraj Jn,” NER said.

“The 22550 Prayagraj-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express running from Prayagraj Jn. on February 17, 2025 will be run from Prayagraj Jn,” said public relations officer, NER, Lucknow

Prayagraj-Lucknow Intercity Exp to short originate from Prayag

Train No-14209 Prayagraj-Lucknow Intercity Express will short originate from Prayag Station instead of Prayagraj junction station from February 17 to 28, 2025.