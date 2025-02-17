Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Several Kumbh special trains running late

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 17, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Kumbh Mela special trains were delayed by up to 10 hours on Sunday, while Vande Bharat Express will run on schedule; Prayagraj-Lucknow Intercity Exp changes route.

Several Kumbh Mela special trains were running late on Sunday, some of them nearly 10 hours behind schedule.

Several Kumbh special trains running late
Several Kumbh special trains running late

For instance, train no. 04016 Phaphamau Kumbh special was running nearly 10 hours late against its scheduled arrival of 9:50 am at Lucknow Junction on Sunday.

Another special train 04528 was running late by 7 hours 19 minutes late.

Two other Kumbh special trains -- train nos. 04316 and 04526 -- were running over three hours late.

Vande Bharat to run as usual

The Gorakhpur- Prayagraj Jn – Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express will operate on its regular route and time on February 17 (Monday) and no amendment has been made, Northeastern Railway (NER), Lucknow Division, said in a statement.

“The 22549 Gorakhpur-Prayagraj Vande Bharat Express running from Gorakhpur on 17 February 2025 will go to Prayagraj Jn,” NER said.

“The 22550 Prayagraj-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express running from Prayagraj Jn. on February 17, 2025 will be run from Prayagraj Jn,” said public relations officer, NER, Lucknow

Prayagraj-Lucknow Intercity Exp to short originate from Prayag

Train No-14209 Prayagraj-Lucknow Intercity Express will short originate from Prayag Station instead of Prayagraj junction station from February 17 to 28, 2025.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On