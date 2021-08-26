SGPGI Lucknow gets NABH accreditation

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has been recognised by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), a body set up to establish and operate hospital accreditation programmes and set benchmarks for health sector.

SGPGI is the only medical institute in UP to have got the NABH accreditation, according to a press release issued by the institute.

The Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) of SGPGIMS that functions as per the guidelines and the drug and clinical trial rules of the government successfully completed the NABH survey, the release added.

Professor Vinita Agrawal, member secretary of IEC, informed that SGPGIMS has one of the oldest IEC which was constituted in 1988.

“Through rich contributions of doyens like late Prof BN Dhawan, the IEC has maintained a rich tradition of following guidelines and upholding the interests and safety of participants. About 350 projects including clinical trials are reviewed each year,” Professor Agrawal said.

The IEC of SGPGIMS has also received international recognition and has been awarded thrice consecutively in 2011, 2015 and 2018 with the prestigious award from International Forum for Ethical Review Committees in Asia and the Western Pacific Region (FERCAP).