SGPGIMS to launch slew of new facilities in 2023

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will introduce several new health facilities for patients in 2023.

Its emergency medicine and renal transplant center will be made fully functional; the advanced diabetic centre that will provide comprehensive care under one roof will start operating by September, the institute said in a press release.

The upcoming 573-bed advanced paediatric centre, comprising 22 departments, will take the bed strength of SGPGIMS from 2168 to 2741. Three new departments– paediatric endocrinology, head & neck and infectious diseases–will be made functional in 2023. Recruitment of faculty on all vacant posts will be carried out, it said.

Recruitment of non-faculty members on approximately 2,900-recently sanctioned posts by the UP government under cadre restructuring will also be done, it added.

SGPIMS is also expected to start ‘Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)’ for managing day-to-day business activities such as accounting, procurement, project management, risk management and compliance, and supply chain operations, the note read.