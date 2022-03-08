Sharp decrease in poll-related violence in UP: ADG
Poll related violence drastically decreased in these assembly polls as compared to the 2017 UP assembly polls, said UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Tuesday. He said as many as 33 incidents of poll-related violence were reported this time while at least 97 incidents were reported during the 2017 assembly polls in all the 75 districts and four police commissioners in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Kanpur.
The ADG further stated that 28 incidents happened before the polling day while five incidents were reported on the polling day. He said nobody was seriously injured or killed in poll violence incidents reported on the polling day.
He added that as many as 1339 first information reports (FIR) and 412 non-cognizable reports (NCR) in connection with the election code of conduct violations were lodged during this period. The largest numbers of FIRs were registered in the Lucknow zone comprising Lucknow Rural, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Raebareli and Amethi districts.
During the election period, around ₹52.64 crore Indian currency notes and ₹6.66 lakh in Nepali currency notes were seized from different people. Besides, 11.72 lakh litres of illicit liquor and 16,207 kilograms of narcotics substances were seized since the model code of conduct came into force in January’s first week. In addition, soaps, sarees, LEDs and blankets worth ₹28.63 lakh meant to lure voters were seized.
Major security arrangement for counting day
The ADG said as many as 250 companies of central paramilitary forces (CPMF) have been deployed for ensuring that the counting process is fair and violence-free across the state. He said as many as 36 companies of CPMF have been deployed in EVM securities at strong rooms in different districts, while 214 companies have been deployed for law-and-order duties during the counting.
