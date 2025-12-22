Shelter relief for attendants at KGMU, RMLIMS as temps dip

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) have begun steps to expand shelter facilities for attendants of patients as temperatures continue to dip in the state capital, officials said. RMLIMS has initiated preparations to add 150 more shelter beds for attendants during the winter season. (For representation)

At KGMU, an area capable of accommodating around 100 attendants has been opened at the Sanskrit Bhawan, which is now under the medical university’s ownership, spokesperson prof KK Singh. He added that a 12-storey dedicated attendants’ building with a capacity of around 700 people is currently under construction, and some of its floors have already been opened for attendants on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, RMLIMS has initiated preparations to add 150 more shelter beds for attendants during the winter season. The move follows a December 9 Hindustan Times report highlighting an acute shortage of shelter beds for attendants at five major government hospitals in Lucknow -- KGMU, RMLIMS, Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital and Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital.

RMLIMS spokesperson Dr Bhuwan Chandra Tiwari said multiple locations within the hospital block and the main campus have been identified to set up temporary shelter homes.

Permanent shelter homes with higher capacity will be developed after the winter season, he added.

Currently, RMLIMS operates three shelter homes with a combined capacity of 108 beds.

At Lok Bandhu, Balrampur and Civil hospitals, one attendant each is permitted to stay with patients, with no additional shelters.

However, an NGO has set up a temporary shelter near the emergency ward of Balrampur Hospital, which can accommodate around 100 attendants.