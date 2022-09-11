Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shivpal, BJP MLC supporters’ face-off in Sangam city

In a press conference organized at the residence of former minister of state Shri Prakash Rai aka ‘Lallan Rai’, Shivpal Yadav said that the BJP leaders were illegally occupying land,. pointing to the residence of MLC Surendra Chaudhary on Kacheri road.On getting information about this, sometime after the press conference, the MLC’s supporters reached Lallan Rai’s house and raised slogans. The supporters of Shivpal Yadav also came out in protest against this. Fearing a clash, police arrived on the scene and ensured that both sides calmed down.

The BJP MLC’s supporters protesting outside former minister Shri Prakash Rai ‘s house. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Heated arguments took place between supporters of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia national president and former UP cabinet minister Shivpal Yadav and BJP MLC Surendra Chaudhary on Saturday.

In a press conference organized at the residence of former minister of state Shri Prakash Rai aka ‘Lallan Rai’, Shivpal Yadav said that the BJP leaders were illegally occupying land,. pointing to the residence of MLC Surendra Chaudhary on Kacheri road.

Later, Lallan Rai took the name of MLC and called him a backer of the Mafia elements.

On getting information about this, sometime after the press conference, the MLC’s supporters reached Lallan Rai’s house and raised slogans. The supporters of Shivpal Yadav also came out in protest against this. Fearing a clash, police arrived on the scene and ensured that both sides calmed down.

Shivpal Yadav, who had come to Prayagraj to attend the first death anniversary ceremonies of Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and inaugurate an office of his party, had convened a press conference at Lallan Rai’s residence on Saturday.

There, he also spoke on many political issues. He said that his party was currently working to strengthen the organization.

Meanwhile, on a question about the law and order situation in the state, Shivpal said that the law and order in the state had collapsed and corruption was at its peak. “You see next door how leaders of the BJP have illegally captured land. The situation is so bad that now we will have to talk to the chief minister about this,” he said.

On this issue, former minister of state Lallan Rai said that this illegal possession had been done by MLC Surendra Chaudhary. He alleged that all this was happening at the behest of deputy CM Keshav Maurya.

After some time, MLC Surendra Chaudhary ‘s supporters reached the spot and started protesting. Later in the evening, Surendra Chaudhary issued a statement denying the allegation levelled by Shivpal Yadav and Lallan Rai and termed it “politically motivated”. He also demanded that properties and assets of Lallan Rai be probed.

If ‘Netaji’ contests from Mainpuri, I will opt out: Shivpal

PRAYAGRAJ On the issue of contesting the 2024 parliamentary polls from Mainpuri . Shivpal Yadav said that if Netaji (Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav) contested from Mainpuri, he would not contest against him. Angry with his nephew and present SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav once again reiterated that he would never re-join the SP as he had been cheated at every step of the way in the party. However, he made clear that he was not against ‘Netaji’.

“It is always my wish that he remains healthy and lives long,” he added.

On the question of possible alliance of his party with the BJP, Shivpal said that it would be decided six months before the elections.

“At present, I am busy strengthening my party and the endeavour is that in 2024 my party joins the ruling party, he said.

On Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Third Front, he said that after the 2014 elections, when seven parties were coming together, in which Mulayam Singh Yadav was being made the president, even then it could not be formed because of some conspiracy.

“We will see what happens next and decide,” he added.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had recently said that if the deputy chief minister of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya brought 100 MLAs, then he would be made the chief minister. On this, Shivpal said that Akhilesh had spoken about Keshav. Only he should know.’ Had he said anything about ‘Chacha’, he would have replied.

