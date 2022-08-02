Shivpal, SBSP hit out at Ramgopal, SP over meeting with Yogi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav hit out at his cousin and Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav over the latter’s Monday evening meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked why did he not speak for SP senior leaders Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam.

In a Tweet in Hindi, Shivpal Yadav, attaching the copy of the memorandum that Ramgopal gave to Yogi, said: “Why the fight for justice is partial? Why this fight is not for Azam Khan Saheb, Nahid Hasan, Shazil Islam...and other party workers?

Ramgopal Yadav met the chief minister at the latter’s official residence in the state capital on Monday evening. Ramgopal, according to the SP statement, discussed “one-sided, fake cases being filed against backwards and Muslims and their harassment across the state”.

However, the memorandum that Ramgopal reportedly gave to the CM had no mention of backwards or Muslims. The memorandum was completely focused on former SP MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and Rameshwar’s brother Jogendra Yadav and mentions that these workers of SP were being harassed and fake cases were filed against them. The memorandum highlights that Rameshwar and his brother Jogendra have dozens of fake cases filed against them.

Ramgopal Yadav, in the memorandum, also asked the chief minister to order a CBI or SIT probe into the fake cases filed against Rameshwar and his family members.

Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan, and Shazil Islam, the names of SP leaders that Shivpal took in his tweet, have several cases against them. Azam Khan had nearly 80 cases filed against him in Rampur and is currently on bail after spending two years behind bars, while Nahid Hasan, another SP MLA, is in jail. Shazil Islam--who too is an SP MLA -- saw his petrol pump in Bareilly demolished by Bareilly Development Authority.

Shivpal is not the only one who hit out at Ramgopal and the SP over the meeting with Yogi Adityanath. The former SP ally, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), too attacked Ramgopal and the SP over the meeting. Arun Rajbhar, the chief national spokesperson of SBSP, said: “These same people (SP) point fingers at us when our national president meets the chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the issues of backward classes and the poor. They say that Rajbhar Ji is making deals with the BJP. And now what is this, when you go and meet the CM over criminal cases on your people?”.

Samajwadi Party, late last month, simultaneously gave an ultimatum to both Shivpal Yadav and Om Prakash Rajbhar, following which both the leaders’ snapped ties with the SP.