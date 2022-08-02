Shivpal, SBSP hit out at Ramgopal, SP over meeting with Yogi
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav hit out at his cousin and Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav over the latter’s Monday evening meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked why did he not speak for SP senior leaders Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam.
In a Tweet in Hindi, Shivpal Yadav, attaching the copy of the memorandum that Ramgopal gave to Yogi, said: “Why the fight for justice is partial? Why this fight is not for Azam Khan Saheb, Nahid Hasan, Shazil Islam...and other party workers?
Ramgopal Yadav met the chief minister at the latter’s official residence in the state capital on Monday evening. Ramgopal, according to the SP statement, discussed “one-sided, fake cases being filed against backwards and Muslims and their harassment across the state”.
However, the memorandum that Ramgopal reportedly gave to the CM had no mention of backwards or Muslims. The memorandum was completely focused on former SP MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and Rameshwar’s brother Jogendra Yadav and mentions that these workers of SP were being harassed and fake cases were filed against them. The memorandum highlights that Rameshwar and his brother Jogendra have dozens of fake cases filed against them.
Ramgopal Yadav, in the memorandum, also asked the chief minister to order a CBI or SIT probe into the fake cases filed against Rameshwar and his family members.
Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan, and Shazil Islam, the names of SP leaders that Shivpal took in his tweet, have several cases against them. Azam Khan had nearly 80 cases filed against him in Rampur and is currently on bail after spending two years behind bars, while Nahid Hasan, another SP MLA, is in jail. Shazil Islam--who too is an SP MLA -- saw his petrol pump in Bareilly demolished by Bareilly Development Authority.
Shivpal is not the only one who hit out at Ramgopal and the SP over the meeting with Yogi Adityanath. The former SP ally, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), too attacked Ramgopal and the SP over the meeting. Arun Rajbhar, the chief national spokesperson of SBSP, said: “These same people (SP) point fingers at us when our national president meets the chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the issues of backward classes and the poor. They say that Rajbhar Ji is making deals with the BJP. And now what is this, when you go and meet the CM over criminal cases on your people?”.
Samajwadi Party, late last month, simultaneously gave an ultimatum to both Shivpal Yadav and Om Prakash Rajbhar, following which both the leaders’ snapped ties with the SP.
-
Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment
A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University, on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government. As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.
-
Govt coffers open for promoting sportspersons: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government has kept its coffers open for the development of sports and promotion of sportspersons. “Approval has been given for appointment of medal winners in the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games as gazetted officers in the state government services,” he said. The CM further said the state government will give big prize money to medal winners in international sports events.
-
Man held at Delhi airport while trying to smuggle out foreign currency
An Indian man was nabbed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) by the Central Industrial Security Force while trying to smuggle out foreign currency valued at ₹15.5 lakh by concealing it in spice boxes and between papad packets, officials said. CISF said the incident was reported around 5am Tuesday, when the passenger, who was bound for Bangkok by a Vistara flight was singled out for thorough checking, based on his suspicious behaviour.
-
Swine flu cases spiked in July; don’t panic, say doctors
Swine flu cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed an upward trend in July. Mumbai reported 105 H1N1 cases last month against 21 in July 2021, data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. July's figures have also by a long shot surpassed those in the entire last two years – 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020. Thane city recorded 117 cases while Navi Mumbai saw 16 cases in July.
-
Two arrested for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi
The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested two persons in connection with a murder in Khajuri Khas area on Sunday afternoon. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Khajuri Khas police station received a call on Sunday afternoon informing them that some men had stabbed a person on the road leading from Sherpur Chowk towards Tukmirpur.
