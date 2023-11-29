SHO shunted after traffic chaos on Shaheed Path due to e-rickshaw
Strict guidelines had been issued by the Traffic Police and the JCP prohibiting e-rickshaws from operating on Shaheed Path. But these vehicles continued to ply on the road, and the station in-charge was held responsible for the violation, said officials
LUCKNOW The station house officer (SHO) of Sushant Golf City police station was removed from the charge on Wednesday for failing to check the movement of prohibited e-rickshaws on Shaheed Path, which caused a traffic jam there on Tuesday evening. The inspector, Atul Kumar Srivastava, was also under transfer and asked to leave the Commissionerate.
The action came after an e-rickshaw caused a traffic jam on Shaheed Path while senior police officials were passing through the route, said DCP (south zone) Vineet Jaiswal. The SHO had been showing a “lackadaisical attitude towards policing,” said another officer.
