Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vaishno Devi team studies crowd management at KV Dham

Vaishno Devi team studies crowd management at KV Dham

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 20, 2023 12:12 AM IST

Official said about 7.35 crore devotees visited the KV Dham in just a year after its inauguration in December 2021. During this period, they donated ₹100 crore to the presiding deity.

A four-member team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Dham to study the crowd management and prasad distribution model, and other facilities provided to devotees.

Devotees on the 'Kashi Vishwanath temple premises (File)
Devotees on the 'Kashi Vishwanath temple premises (File)

“Officials from the Maa Vaishno Devi Shrine Board witnessed crowd control, arrangements for the preparation & distribution of ‘bhog prasad’ and free food to devotees, cleanliness, human resource management, revenue generation and other arrangements in place at the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which impressed them. They called on senior officials, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple chief executive officer Sunil Verma,” a KV Dham spokesperson said.

The team from Jammu & Kashmir also witnessed Ganga arti in Varanasi. Its report is likely to be shortly submitted to the Vaishno Devi Shrine board. It reached Varanasi on May 16 evening and left for Jammu on Jammu on May 19 after visiting Ayodhya a day earlier.

Official said about 7.35 crore devotees visited the KV Dham in just a year after its inauguration in December 2021. During this period, they donated 100 crore to the presiding deity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kashi vishwanath
kashi vishwanath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out