Silkyara tunnel op: Assembly praises rescue team, passes resolution

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution thanking rat miners and others who were involved in the rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi for 17 days. “We feel proud of the work done by the rescue team. We hope for the good health and better future of the workers,” the CM said on Friday. (HT)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the efforts of the rescue team for working with patience and promptness to bring the 41 men out of the tunnel. “The Silkyara rescue operation has set an example for the country. Eight workers from U.P. were felicitated at the CM’s residence. The house should pass a resolution to thank the rescue team as well as the prime minister and the central government,” he noted.

Moving the resolution, speaker Satish Mahana said the 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12. “After over 400 hours of rescue and relief works by various agencies the workers came out of the tunnel safely on November 28. We feel proud of the work done by the rescue team. We hope for the good health and better future of the workers,” he said.

“The rescue operation was carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the supervision of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The house expresses gratitude to the rescue teams and congratulates them on the success of the rescue operation,” he added.

Session adjourned sine die

Meanwhile, the winter session of the assembly that commenced on November 28 was adjourned sine die on Friday.