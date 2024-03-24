Single-window resolution to problems of 64k rail employees soon

About 64,000 railway employees under the Prayagraj-headquartered North Central Railway (NCR) will be able to avail single-window resolution to 72 service-related problems, officials have confirmed. These employees belong to all the three Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi divisions under the Prayagraj-headquartered railway zone. (For representation)

The railway personnel department is all set to launch the facility simultaneously in all three divisions. The move aims at resolving issues concerning payments, arrears, reimbursements and increments, among others, of the employees within just 15 days without them having to pay a visit to different departments, claimed railway officials.

Even officials conceded that the earlier system affected the regular workings. So the NCR personnel department initially launched a single-window system for the headquarters. Seeing positive results from the move, the department has extended the facility to all Prayagraj divisions, they said.

NCR spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “The single window system was launched for quick redressal of problems of employees at the headquarter-level. It was quite effective. Our efforts is now to ensure that employees of all the three divisions of NCR too do not have to wander unnecessarily, to their problems resolved and it does so easily and promptly,” he added.

How does it work

If an employee lodges his complaint with the grievance cell online or offline, the same will be uploaded to the single-window portal. Then a unique complaint number will be generated and sent to the employee. This will enable him/her to track the progress of the complaint. After this, the complaint will then be directed to the personnel department, from where officials will send it directly to the department concerned. The department concerned will have to dispose it of within 15 days.

5,000 complaints

About 5,000 complaints were received in the short span of the system being implemented for headquarters. Most of the complaints were from divisional offices.

