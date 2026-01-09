SIR in Uttar Pradesh: BJP takes lead in claims for inclusion of voters, files 1121 applications

After the Election Commission of India published the draft electoral rolls, dropping 28.9 million (18.70%) names in Uttar Pradesh, political parties have activated booth level agents (BLAs) for enrolment of eligible voters during the month-long claims and objections period that will conclude on February 6. UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa has said eligible voters whose names have not been included in the draft list can fill and submit Form-6 along with a declaration and the necessary documents (FILE PHOTO)

The focus is on new young voters (who reached 18 years of age on January 1, 2026), eligible voters whose names were dropped due to lack of documents, unmapped voters and those found absent or untraceable by booth level officers (BLOs) during the enumeration phase.

The BJP has taken the lead over rival parties in submitting applications for inclusion of voters, according to data released by the office of the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday.

While the BJP has submitted 1121 applications, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 26 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 19 forms are way behind, the data shows.

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa, who held a meeting with representatives of political parties on Tuesday, said eligible voters whose names have not been included in the draft list can fill and submit Form-6 along with a declaration and necessary documents. Those who have completed the age of 18 years on January 1, 2026 can also fill Form-6 so that their name can be included in the final voter list, he said.

The claims and objections can be filed in the second phase of the SIR from January 6 to February 6. Booth-level agents appointed by the political parties can also submit 10 forms per day during this period. Claims and objections will be heard and verified in the notice phase from January 6 to February 27. After resolving the claims and objections the final voter list will be published on March 6, the CEO said.

A BJP leader said, “The party has activated its machinery for the enrolment of eligible voters whose names were not included in the draft rolls. The printouts of the draft rolls have been given to the party workers at the booth level.”

Teams from all fronts and cells have been told to review the voter list with booth level officers appointed by ECI. “They should contact eligible voters who are missing and ensure the required action to add their names in the voter list. The BJP has set a target of enrolment of a minimum 200 voters per booth to the BLAs,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also drew the attention of the party workers to missing voters during a BJP meeting last month.

“These are not your opponent’s voters, 85 to 90% of these missing voters are ours,” he had said on December 14.

BJP state unit president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday called upon the party workers to focus on the enrolment of the voters during the second phase of SIR.