Sitapur crypto fraud: ₹5.11 Cr assets attached in racket linked to Bombitex app

Police in Sitapur attached assets worth about ₹5.11 crore allegedly acquired through a cryptocurrency investment fraud linked to the Bombitex/Bmaxx platform, officials said on Wednesday while sharing a press note on the case.

The action is part of an ongoing probe into a large-scale investment scam in which several investors were allegedly duped after being lured with promises of unusually high returns through online crypto schemes. The case was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station in Sitapur on the complaint of Virat Rathore and 24 other investors who alleged they were persuaded to invest money through the Bombitex platform.

According to officials, the FIR names Jay Prakash Maurya, alleged CEO/MD of Bombitex/Bmaxx, his wife Anushka, alias Asha Devi Maurya, Devendra Maurya, Nitika Maurya and Dayashankar Maurya. The accused allegedly promoted investment schemes through the website www.bombitex.com, promising returns of up to 15% per month along with incentives for bringing in new investors.

Police said the accused initially paid returns to some investors to build confidence but later stopped payments, triggering panic among those who had invested money.

During the investigation, teams of Kotwali Nagar police, cyber police and the SWAT unit traced several properties allegedly purchased using the proceeds of the fraud. The probe revealed that the network had spread across districts including Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Bareilly and Pilibhit.

Officials said that in the first phase, assets worth about ₹3.30 crore were attached and bank accounts containing ₹51 lakh were frozen. In the second phase, additional assets worth around ₹1.30 crore were attached, including a 0.2900-hectare land parcel in Pichhwara village of Unnao district valued at about ₹1 crore and a Mercedes GLA 200D car worth around ₹30 lakh.

“With this action, the total value of attached assets has reached approximately ₹5.11 crore,” officials said.

Investigators also found that funds were allegedly routed through cryptocurrency wallets and converted into USDT before being transferred abroad through hawala channels. Police said further investigation is underway to trace additional victims and assets linked to the fraud.