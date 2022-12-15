Six killed in mishap on Agra-Lko Expressway

Agra Six people were killed in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a private sleeper bus rammed into a mini truck and fell into a ditch, under Nagla Khangar police station of Firozabad district on Wednesday morning. Those killed included a woman and her infant son. As many as 21 bus passengers were injured. There were 50 people in the bus.

The accident took place at about 4.30 am on Wednesday, near 61 Milestone. A private bus carrying 50 passengers was going from Ludhiana in Punjab to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. It is feared that the bus driver fell asleep while driving, but the exact reasons are yet to be assigned by police officials.

Those injured were shifted to Saifai Medical College in Etawah district. Many were found trapped in the bus that fell in the ditch and a crane was called to rescue them . Family members of those who died reached the post mortem house in Firozabad.

Some of the deceased who were identified included a woman Reena (22), and her son Ayansh (15 months). She was travelling from Ludhiana and was accompanied by Sunil Kumar who was injured in the accident. Others identified included Sant Lal (67) and Rajesh (25). Those injured were stable and reported to be out of danger, claimed police officials.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and asked authorities to ensure timely rescue operation and treatment of the injured.