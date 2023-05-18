6 killed in two road mishaps in Barabanki, Kasganj

Six people were killed in two separate road accidents that were reported from Barabanki and Kasganj districts, police said on Wednesday. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In Barabanki, three youngsters on a motorcycle were killed after a collision with a speeding truck around 8 am Wednesday, near Chaubasi village on Lucknow-Sultanpur highway under Haidergarh police station limits, police said, adding it was a hit-and-run case since the driver and the heavy vehicle were both missing.

The three victims, whose identities were yet to be ascertained as their bodies were badly crushed in the mishap, were reportedly returning home in Amethi from Lucknow. All of them were said to be in the age group of 20-25 years.

The truck driver along with its vehicle disappeared after the incident and the police are further scanning footages of CCTV cameras installed at a near-by toll plaza to trace the truck.

In Kasganj, a father and his two toddler sons were killed in a rash driving incident that occurred on Tuesday late night. One Zafeer Ahmad and his family were onboard the speeding car, which rammed a roadside tree.

They were returning to their native in Mohalla Nawab in Kasganj from Delhi. The police said Zafeer Ahmad and his two kids Usman, 18 months old, and Izhan, two months old, were killed while his wife Iram Jahan and elder son Ilman, 5, were seriously injured.

The police said Zafeer Ahmad, who was driving the car, might’ve fallen asleep while driving, which led to the accident. They said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the injured were rushed to the district hospital.

3 of family killed in truck-bike collision

VARANASI: Three of a family were killed after a speeding truck collided with their two-wheeler, near Kodopur in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi during the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. Avinash Prasad (65), ahis daughter Jyoti (28) and son Ratandeep (20) were returning to Domari from Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, BHU. While the father and daughter died on the spot, Ratandeep succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON