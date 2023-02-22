Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Six medical colleges to get their own pharmacies

Six medical colleges to get their own pharmacies

Published on Feb 22, 2023

The pharmacies will come up at the medical colleges in Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur. The tender process is likely to get completed in the next two weeks.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has decided to start pharmacies at six state medical colleges through public-private partnerships (PPPs). Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, in a press statement, said tenders for the same had been invited.

“In-house pharmacies provides medicines and surgical items to patients at subsidised rates,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

Pathak added the state has 35 government and 30 private medical colleges at present, and efforts were underway to start a medical college in each district.

