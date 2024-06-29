Six PWD, Jal Nigam engineers suspended after rain damages Ram Path patches in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials of the public works department (PWD) and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for gross negligence in construction of the 14-km Ram Path and laying sewerlines beneath the promenade, patches of which were damaged after rain on Sunday (June 23) and Tuesday (June 25) night. Repair work underway after a road got damaged due to rain, in Ayodhya, on Wednesday. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Nearly 15 by-lanes and streets situated along the Ram Path were also severely waterlogged after the showers. Besides, water entered houses there.

The state government has also issued a notice to Ahmedabad-based contractor firm Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited in connection with the matter.

Special secretary Vinod Kumar on Friday issued the orders for suspension of PWD executive engineer Dhruv Agrawal and assistant engineer Anuj Deshwal. The order for the suspension of junior engineer Prabhat Kumar Pandey was issued by PWD chief engineer (development) VK Srivastav.

Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam managing director Rakesh Kumar Mishra issued the orders for suspension of executive engineer Anand Kumar Dubey, assistant engineer Rajendra Kumar Yadav and junior engineer Mohammad Shahid posted at Ayodhya.

“The upper most layer of the Ram Path was damaged soon after it was made. This shows laxity in the work done under top priority of the state government, and damage to the image of the state among common people,” said an office order issued by the public works department.

“Considering it as a serious irregularity, Dhruv Agrawal, the executive engineer Nirman Khand-3, is being suspended under rule 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1999. He will remain attached with office of chief engineer, PWD, in Ayodhya,” the office order added.

The matter is being further probed, said principal secretary PWD, Ajay Chauhan.

Pictures of the damaged portions of Ram Path went viral on June 25, attracting attention from across the country.