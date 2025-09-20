Skill Development Mission: Dist-wise sectors identified to lend skills to UP youth

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has mapped local industries and priority sectors across every district in the state, a spokesperson said. The aim is to connect youth with employment opportunities and ensure the availability of skilled manpower for industries. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This initiative is being seen as a major step toward making the state’s youth skilled and making jobs available for them at the local industries itself, according to a press release.

UP Skill Development Mission talked to district authorities to identify 5 major sectors of each district. These are the sectors with maximum number of industries in the district and provide for maximum employment in that district.

For example, emphasis has been placed on industries such as leather, healthcare, electronics, tourism and food-processing in Agra.

In Aligarh special focus is on the automobile, healthcare and food-processing sectors. In Lucknow, aerospace & aviation, IT/ITeS, healthcare and life-sciences have been included. Cities such as Varanasi and Gorakhpur have been prioritised for tourism, logistics, textiles and furniture-fitting-related sectors.

In Bhadohi and Mirzapur, carpet and handicraft; in Amethi and Bahraich, agro-processing; in Balrampur, electronics and logistics; in Mahoba, green jobs and food processing — and in Lakhimpur Kheri, agriculture-based industries and furniture-fittings — have been identified as the core sectors.

Skill development missions have identified these sectors for each district. The training targets were calibrated accordingly so that youth of the district get trained by UP Skill Development Mission in those sectors and job roles which will get them jobs in their own districts after their skill training gets completed.

Mission Director Pulkit Khare, said that from October onwards youth will be trained every month in these selected sectors. Under this scheme, not only will youth be able to get employment in their own districts, but the state’s industrial profile will also change. This initiative could prove historic in making youth self-reliant, stopping out-migration and giving new momentum to the state’s economy.