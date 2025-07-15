Skilled youth backbone of self-reliant India: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the skilled youth are the backbone of a self-reliant India and that the double-engine government is committed to providing jobs and self-employment opportunities to them. He also stressed the importance of equipping them with cutting-edge skills such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital literacy. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at an event marking the World Youth Skills Day in Lucknow on July 15. (HT photo)

Yogi expressed these views while inaugurating a two-day skill fair and exhibition marking the World Youth Skills Day at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, said a press note from the state government media cell. It stated that the event showcased the talents of the youth from all 75 districts of UP who are undergoing training at various skill development centres across the state.

Extending his best wishes to the youth, the CM highlighted that UP, being the most populous state in the country with a working-age population comprising 56 to 60 percent of its 25 crore residents, holds immense potential.

He said the state government is making continuous efforts to match the youth talent with suitable employment opportunities. Yogi lauded the participation of public representatives, industry leaders, and trainees who are shaping the future of a skilled UP.

The CM said this year’s theme — “Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills”—is particularly significant for the state as it aligns with the government’s broader vision of steering the youth toward a tech-driven future.

“In the last eight years, the state has revived many traditional enterprises and has taken decisive steps to transform scale into skill. As part of this digital empowerment mission, the state is distributing smartphones and tablets to two crore youth with 50 lakh beneficiaries already reached. Additionally, in partnership with Tata Technologies, 150 government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been upgraded with modern technologies to ensure industry-relevant training,” he added.

Yogi said the state currently has around 400 government and 3,000 private ITIs, where skill development training is offered at minimal cost. He said students enrolled in private ITIs also receive scholarships and various incentives.

Speaking about the state’s investment-driven growth, the CM highlighted that over the past eight years, enhanced law and order and investor-friendly policies have resulted in the implementation of investment proposals worth more than ₹15 lakh crore. These investments are creating lakhs of new jobs across sectors.

Yogi emphasised the state government’s efforts in reviving traditional industries through flagship schemes like ‘One District One Product’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana’. He shared that under ODOP, over 1.5 crore people have gained employment, while more than one lakh artisans and craftsmen have received training and toolkits under the Vishwakarma Yojana. These initiatives, he said, have significantly strengthened the rural economy and brought dignity and income to traditional occupations.

He also pointed to emerging opportunities in futuristic sectors such as drone technology, robotics, artificial intelligence and 3D printing, while reaffirming the continued demand for skilled professionals in traditional trades like plumbing, electrical work, and air conditioning repair. “Our goal is to align youth training with market demands to ensure maximum employability,” the CM added.

State vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, minister of state for labour Mannu Kori and chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.

15 conferred ‘Youth Icon’ award

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented the ‘Youth Icon’ award to 15 outstanding youths and handed over appointment letters to 11 candidates during the event. He flagged off five “Skill Chariots” to spread awareness across the state. In addition, industry representatives were honoured with the ‘Industry Ambassador’ award. An MoU was also signed with Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj, appointing it as a knowledge partner.