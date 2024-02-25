Smartphones distributed to girls at Lucknow’s IT College

MLA Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh said that it is necessary for girls to be digitally empowered so that they can increase their share in the economy. MLA Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh at IT College on Saturday (HT Photo)

He said this on Saturday, while addressing the girls of Isabella Thoburn College where he was invited as chief guest to distribute smartphones to girls under the initiative of Uttar Pradesh government under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme for the technical empowerment of the youth of the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Singh encouraged the students to read the Constitution and aim for civil services. Smartphones were highlighted as a valuable means of achieving digital literacy.

In all, 1,219 smartphones were distributed. The objective of the scheme is to spread awareness among the youth of U.P. about the various development schemes and programmes of the government and provide information about classes, syllabus and materials of various educational programmes.

Under this scheme, smartphones were distributed to the graduates of the 2022-2023 session enrolled in various teaching programmes of Isabella Thoburn College by Rajeshwar Singh.

The programme began with the Invocation by the college choir and felicitation of the chief guest by the college president, ES Charles and the principal V Prakash. In her welcome address, Charles welcomed Rajeshwar Singh and thanked him for his constant support and benevolence towards the College.

Singh expressed his gratitude to the institution, with which he has always been emotionally connected. He talked about his memories of visiting the college with his sister, Abha Singh.