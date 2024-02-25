 Smartphones distributed to girls at Lucknow’s IT College - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Smartphones distributed to girls at Lucknow’s IT College

Smartphones distributed to girls at Lucknow’s IT College

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 25, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The drive was the part of the initiative of Uttar Pradesh government under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme for the technical empowerment of the youth of the state

MLA Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh said that it is necessary for girls to be digitally empowered so that they can increase their share in the economy.

MLA Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh at IT College on Saturday (HT Photo)
MLA Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh at IT College on Saturday (HT Photo)

He said this on Saturday, while addressing the girls of Isabella Thoburn College where he was invited as chief guest to distribute smartphones to girls under the initiative of Uttar Pradesh government under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme for the technical empowerment of the youth of the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Singh encouraged the students to read the Constitution and aim for civil services. Smartphones were highlighted as a valuable means of achieving digital literacy.

In all, 1,219 smartphones were distributed. The objective of the scheme is to spread awareness among the youth of U.P. about the various development schemes and programmes of the government and provide information about classes, syllabus and materials of various educational programmes.

Under this scheme, smartphones were distributed to the graduates of the 2022-2023 session enrolled in various teaching programmes of Isabella Thoburn College by Rajeshwar Singh.

The programme began with the Invocation by the college choir and felicitation of the chief guest by the college president, ES Charles and the principal V Prakash. In her welcome address, Charles welcomed Rajeshwar Singh and thanked him for his constant support and benevolence towards the College.

Singh expressed his gratitude to the institution, with which he has always been emotionally connected. He talked about his memories of visiting the college with his sister, Abha Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On