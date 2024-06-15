 So far, 614 structures razed at Akbar Nagar - Hindustan Times
So far, 614 structures razed at Akbar Nagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The exercise is being undertaken to remove encroachments from the Kukrail riverbed for the revival of the river and its beautification

LUCKNOW A total of 165 establishments were razed during the demolition drive at Akbar Nagar phase 1 on Friday. The exercise was initiated on Thursday evening after most of the people vacated their homes.

Demolition drive at Akbar Nagar in Lucknow. (File Photo)
Demolition drive at Akbar Nagar in Lucknow. (File Photo)

“All commercial and residential structures have been demolished at Akbar Nagar phase 2. Now, we are razing structures at phase I. The drive will be completed in three days,” Lucknow Development Authority V-C Indramani Tripathi told media persons.

According to a press statement by the LDA, 614 structures were demolished by the LDA in both Akbar Nagar phase I and II till Friday evening. The exercise is being undertaken to remove encroachments from the Kukrail riverbed for the revival of the river and its beautification.

News / Cities / Lucknow / So far, 614 structures razed at Akbar Nagar
