So far, 614 structures razed at Akbar Nagar

LUCKNOW A total of 165 establishments were razed during the demolition drive at Akbar Nagar phase 1 on Friday. The exercise was initiated on Thursday evening after most of the people vacated their homes. Demolition drive at Akbar Nagar in Lucknow. (File Photo)

“All commercial and residential structures have been demolished at Akbar Nagar phase 2. Now, we are razing structures at phase I. The drive will be completed in three days,” Lucknow Development Authority V-C Indramani Tripathi told media persons.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to a press statement by the LDA, 614 structures were demolished by the LDA in both Akbar Nagar phase I and II till Friday evening. The exercise is being undertaken to remove encroachments from the Kukrail riverbed for the revival of the river and its beautification.