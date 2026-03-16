Soil mafia digs deep in BKT villages under LDA’s Naimish Nagar Township scheme

Deep craters now mark several agricultural fields in Bakshi Ka Talab, where illegal soil mining continues despite restrictions on land acquired for the Lucknow Development Authority’s proposed Naimish Nagar township. Cratered fields in Bhorumau, Palhri and Farrukhabad villages raise questions over monitoring. (HT)

A recent Hindustan Times ground visit to Bhorumau, Palhri and Farrukhabad villages found large-scale excavation, with residents alleging that farmers are selling soil to mafia amid disputes over compensation.

Residents and local representatives claim dissatisfaction with compensation offered for land acquisition has pushed farmers to sell soil to local mafias, who allegedly carry out excavation mostly during late night and early morning hours.

Large craters across farmland

During a ground visit on March 9 evening, the HT team travelled from Vibhuti Khand via the Outer Ring Road to Bhorumau village also known as (Borumau village) in BKT. Around 5:30 pm, after taking a left turn from the ring road and moving nearly 6 km inside the village area, several agricultural fields were found dug up.

Multiple plots showed signs of large-scale excavation, with soil removed to depths of several feet. The extraction had left behind massive crater-like pits, some large enough to pose serious risks to vehicles or people passing through the fields.

Residents said such excavation has become common in recent months, especially after the announcement of the Naimish Nagar township project. Bhorumau lies about 28 km from the HT office in Vibhuti Khand.

Villagers blame it on low compensation

Several villagers alleged that the compensation offered by the LDA for acquired land is significantly lower than expected, prompting farmers to sell soil from their fields before the authority takes possession.

Shyam Manohar, a resident of Bhorumau village who owns two bighas under acquisition, said farmers feel compelled to extract soil to recover some financial value.

“The authority has started acquiring our land, but the compensation amount is very low. If the authority wants our land, it should provide uniform and fair compensation to everyone,” Manohar said.

Mining sites shown during village visit

Another resident, Kuldeep, accompanied the HT team to a location along Raitha road where soil extraction had taken place extensively. A plot measuring more than 10 bighas had already been excavated, forming deep pits across the area.

“Most of the work takes place during late night hours when monitoring is minimal,” Kuldeep alleged. It was observed that several sections of land had been dug to such depths that it could potentially cause accidents if vehicles or people entered the area.

Soil moved early morning

The HT team later travelled about 9 km from Bhorumau to Palhri village, where residents reported similar activities. A local shopkeeper, requesting anonymity, said trucks transporting soil frequently pass through village roads in the early morning hours.

“Almost everyday we see trucks moving with soil around 4 am. The soil is taken away after the landowners receive money from the mafia,” he said, adding that although authorities had seized some vehicles earlier, the activity had not stopped.

Tyre marks of heavy vehicles and scattered soil were visible along several village roads, indicating frequent transportation.

Excavation even on restricted land

Excavation was also observed on plots displaying LDA notification boards restricting land sale and purchase under the proposed Naimish Nagar scheme.

Residents claimed inadequate monitoring and limited street lighting in rural areas make it easier for miners to carry out excavation without detection.

Activity continues late into the night

The third location visited by the HT team was Farrukhabad village, around 5 km from Palhri. When the team reached the area around 9 pm, tractors, trolleys and several workers were seen sitting near agricultural plots. Residents alleged the workers were waiting to begin excavation later in the night.

Radhey Shyam Yadav, a grocery shop owner in Farrukhabad village, said most land in the area has been brought under the township scheme.

“The compensation offered is very low. Many villagers feel they have no choice but to sell soil from their fields,” he said.

Soil trade runs on fixed rates

A businessman previously involved in soil trading said soil is usually categorised into three types.

Doumath soil, considered fertile and suitable for landscaping, fetches around ₹3 lakh per bigha when excavated up to four or five feet. Black soil found in pond areas sells for about ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per bigha, while sandy soil used in construction can fetch more than ₹5 lakh per bigha.

He said excavating soil up to five feet from a one-bigha plot can require nearly 500 dumpers to transport the material.

MLA raises issue with admn

Local MLA Yogesh Shukla said he has written to the district administration and informed the LDA about the issue.

“Farmers are selling soil from their land and the mafia is extracting it openly. I have written to the district magistrate and informed the LDA vice-chairman,” he said.

Shukla also raised concerns about differences in compensation offered under various land acquisition schemes, saying farmers should receive equal compensation for similar land.

“The compensation should be the same for everyone. We are already fighting a similar issue in the Prabandh Nagar scheme,” he added.

Officials say transport requires permission

An LDA official, requesting anonymity, said soil transportation requires approval from the district administration and permits specify the route and police stations along the way.

“No soil can be transported without permission from the district administration,” the official said.

The authority itself recently procured soil for development works at rates of around ₹400 to ₹415 per cubic metre, including levelling and mechanical compaction.

Admn claims action against violators

However, Lucknow district magistrate Vishakh G said authorities regularly monitor illegal mining.

“The local sub-divisional magistrate and other officials conduct inspections and take action against illegal soil mining,” he said, adding that vehicles had been seized and FIRs registered in earlier cases. He further said that the administration is keeping a close watch and those involved in illegal soil mining won’t be spared.

Earlier inspection found mining on LDA land

Illegal soil extraction had earlier surfaced on February 5 following complaints by the BKT MLA. During an inspection, LDA officials found mining on land already purchased by the authority through registered sale deeds.

Taking serious note, the LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar directed legal action. Following the inspection, junior engineer Sanjay Jain filed a written complaint at Sarai Pur police station seeking registration of an FIR.

Officials cite coordination gaps

A senior district administration official said lack of coordination between agencies may also contribute to the problem.

“The LDA must inform the district administration whenever it takes possession of land. Without proper coordination, monitoring becomes difficult,” the official said.

Residents said the combination of land acquisition disputes, low compensation and high market demand for soil has created conditions that allow illegal excavation to flourish.

A villager, requesting anonymity, said that unless authorities tighten monitoring and resolve compensation disputes, soil mining may continue to expand in the coming months.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the authority had already written to the district magistrate and the SDM regarding the issue and had also filed an FIR.

“If mining is still taking place, it falls under the jurisdiction of the mining department of the district administration,” he said.