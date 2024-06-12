Som hits back at Baliyan, tells him to introspect on reasons for defeat

MEERUT Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Sangeet Som retaliated on Tuesday after former union minister Sanjeev Baliyan accused him of supporting the Samajwadi Party candidate in Muzaffarnagar constituency during the Lok Sabha election . Som claimed that he worked with utmost dedication during the elections . (Sourced)

Addressing media persons , Som said that the ex-minister should introspect to identify the reasons for his defeat as he had lost even in assembly constituencies like Budhana and Charthawal where he claimed of having done much development work.

Visibly perturbed over Baliyan’s direct attack on him during an interaction with mediapersons on Monday, Som insisted that he was a dedicated worker of the BJP and he always worked for the party rather than a candidate. “ if he( Baliyan) had any complaint he should have raised it at the party forum instead of in media,” he said and demanded a probe into the matter.

He further claimed that he worked with utmost dedication during the elections when workers were reluctant and because of this the party remained equal in vote sharing at Sardhana constituency which he earlier represented as an MLA.

Som said he had given directions that the party should not lose in Sardhana and both candidates got almost equal votes from the constituency.

He asked Baliyan how he lost in Budhana and Charthawal seats where he claimed to have carried out much development work. He said that Muzaffarnagar assembly constituency had always supported the BJP even in adverse situations but Baliyan’s margin there was barely 800 votes. Similarly, his margin was reduced to the lowest in Khatauli constituency.

He also mentioned Baliyan’s defeat in the Jat-dominated village Soram, where the historic Sarvkhap panchayat is located, and said that this happened even after big meetings were organised there and the party’s state president also participated in them .

Reacting on words ‘ Vibhishan’ used by Baliyan for him, he said, “My upbringinging is not such that I should react using similar words.”

Baliyan attributed division in Hindu votes as one of the reasons for his defeat and agreeing to this Som said, “It’s indeed a matter of concern. I hope that the party is thinking over it”.

Som was accused of fanning Rajputs’ anger during the Lok Sabha elections which caused a severe dent to the BJP and resulted in Baliyan’s defeat at the hands of Harendra Malik of Samajwadi Party in Muzaffarnagar constituency.

Replying to these charges, Som said “ If this is true, how did both candidates get equal votes in Sardhana constituency?”