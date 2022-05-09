Soon, drive to regulate movement of e-rickshaws in Lucknow
Lucknow To prevent haphazardly parked e-rickshaws from blocking roads and causing traffic snarls, the district administration, department of transport, traffic police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will regulate their movement, deciding their routes and parking stands.
During the recent anti- encroachment drive in Charbagh, a number of e-rickshaws were found parked on both sides of the road, blocking a major part.
The decision was taken after complaints from residents about e- rickshaws converting roads into stands, stopping in the middle of the road to collecting passengers.
An LMC official said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary to decongest busy roads at the earliest.”
The municipal corporation, along with the district administration, traffic police and transport department would notify the routes across the city where e-rickshaws would be able to operate.
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “ Regulating movement of e-rickshaws is the need of the hour. There have been several complaints that most e-rickshaw drivers don’t switch on the front light at night to save battery, they put the vehicles in the lanes of fast-moving vehicles which hinders the pace of traffic. Another complaint about them is that they stop e -rickshaws at any place to get a passenger and park their vehicles even in the middle of the road even at busy crossings.”
Meanwhile, RTO Rampher Dwivedi said, “Movement of e-rickshaws is restricted on several routes but they still ply there. Soon, a drive against such e-rickshaws would be launched for streamlining their movement.”
-
Guv Malik: Country heading towards destruction
MEERUT Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik said on Sunday that the country was heading towards destruction. Malik visited Muzaffarnagar where he was felicitated at different places in Baghra and Mansoorpur. He belongs to Hisawda village of Baghpat district. He further said that there were no discussions on inflation and unemployment. Youths were wandering on the roads without jobs but no one was discussing these issues. Instead, fake and irrelevant issues were being discussed.
-
Hanuman Chalisa to be played over Loudspeaker at temples, says Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
-
To ensure transparency, Karnataka forms committee to vet tenders above ₹50cr
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced the setting up of a three-member committee to screen all tenders above ₹50 crore in what appears to be an attempt to rid itself of the piling allegations of corruption. Members of the committee will get remuneration of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to step down after a woman accused him of a “job-for-sex” scandal in March last year.
-
‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting. When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.
-
Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS
A Bangladeshi national, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad from Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on April 29, was involved in anti-national activities and was in constant touch with a Jehadi group member, said senior police officials here on Sunday. They said the accused had made these revelations during rigorous interrogation done during Farrukh's two-day custody remand period on Saturday and Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics