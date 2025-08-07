SP insulted Lord Ganesh, damaged education system: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the Samajwadi Party’s ‘PDA Pathshala’, calling it an attempt to dismantle the education system. The PDA Pathshala is a campaign launched by SP workers in protest against the Uttar Pradesh government’s school pairing policy. PDA stands for Pichda or Backward, Dalit and Alpsankhyak or minorities, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath feeds a child during an event in Moradabad on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Speaking at an event in Moradabad, Adityanath accused the previous SP government of having made cheating a birthright in the education system, jeopardising the future of the youth. He accused the SP of even insulting Lord Ganesh and damaging the state’s education system.

Recalling an incident from the time of Kalyan Singh’s government, he said the SP had opposed teaching “G for Ganesh” to children.

He said that while the SP had destroyed educational institutions, his government, in line with the National Education Policy, is establishing state-of-the-art educational centres like Atal Residential Schools and Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Schools.

Adityanath said that the SP, which now pretends to be concerned over backward and marginalised groups, had in the past shown blatant disregard for education.

The chief minister termed the BJP’s victory in the Kundarki by-election in November 2024 as the people of Moradabad’s response to the divisive politics of the SP and Congress.

He said that the public chose satisfaction over appeasement, causing the SP-Congress candidates to lose their security deposits.

The chief minister, during the one-day visit to Moradabad, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 87 development projects worth ₹1,172 crore. He called the inauguration of 60 projects worth ₹640 crore and the foundation stone laying for 27 projects worth ₹532 crore, a gift to Moradabad, symbolising a new Moradabad and a new Uttar Pradesh. He also inaugurated an Atal Residential School built at a cost of ₹79 crore.

He highlighted the transparent and purposeful use of the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) fund as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused previous governments of turning this fund into a source of corruption and embezzlement, but affirmed that it is now being used for the education of labourers’ children.

The chief minister described the SP’s tenure as a period of anarchy and mafia rule, alleging that their agenda was ‘one district, one mafia,’ and riots were instigated in every district. He also accused the SP of supporting terrorists.

He said those who once rose to power through the politics of appeasement now find themselves directionless.

“Such people could neither stand with society nor with future generations,” he said, adding that BJP’s schemes are based on “santushti” (satisfaction), not “tushtikaran” (appeasement), and aim to reach every citizen without any discrimination.

During the event, he extended greetings to the people for Rakshabandhan, Krishna Janmashtami and Independence Day.

He said while the Samajwadi Party government had attempted to ban festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, the current “double-engine” government would celebrate the festival with grandeur across Uttar Pradesh.

He declared that the festival would be enthusiastically organised at every police station and training institute.

Connecting Raksha Bandhan with the anniversary of the Kakori Train Action on August 9, Adityanath paid tribute to freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh, Rajendra Prasad Lahiri, and Chandrashekhar Azad.

The CM noted that Moradabad, once known for anarchy and hooliganism, is now famous for its brass items under the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme. Yogi stated that Moradabad now exports products worth ₹11,000 to ₹15,000 crore. .

The Moradabad event where projects were launched was attended by dignitaries including UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Minister of state Sardar Baldev Singh Aulakh, mayor Vinod Agarwal, and other BJP leaders and officials. The chief minister also performed the Annaprashan Sanskar for infants.

The chief minister’s visit to the Atal Residential School was marked by warm interactions with the students. He stepped into classrooms, engaged especially with girl students about the facilities available and gave autographs to some. He also distributed chocolates to all the children and concluded his visit by taking selfies with the students.

Yogi also visited and praised the Constitution Park, Hanuman Park and War Museum built by the Moradabad Municipal Corporation under the Smart City scheme.

During his visit, the chief minister accepted a poem titled ‘Mera Rajya, Pyara Rajya’ written in Braille by a visually impaired student Kumari Usha and blessed her.