SP names Shivpal Yadav, Maurya as national general secretaries

Published on Jan 29, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Shivpal, who also is Akhilesh's uncle, after a long separation from the party (since 2017), reunited politically with Akhilesh during the recent Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls which Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav won

Shivpal Yadav (left) and Swami Prasad Maurya (right) (File Photo)
ByPankaj Jaiswal

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared its national executive with party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the national president and Shivpal Yadav as the national general secretary.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined the SP after quitting ministership in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls, has also been made the party’s national general secretary.

Akhilesh dissolved the national and state executive after it listed Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha polls last year.

Shivpal, who also is Akhilesh’s uncle, after a long separation from the party (since 2017), reunited politically with Akhilesh during the recent Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls which Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav won.

The seat fell vacant after the party founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death.

The SP on Sunday declared its 62-member national executive and released the list on its Twitter handle. The others include Kiranmoy Nanda as national vice president and Ram Gopal Yadan as chief national general secretary. Among the 14 national general secretaries, prominent ones include Mohammed Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya, Lalji Verma, and Ramachandran Rajbhar. Sudip Ranjan Sen from Kolkata was made the national treasurer.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pankaj Jaiswal

    Pankaj Jaiswal is Chief of Bureau, Uttar Pradesh and covers politics. His continued interest in rural, distress, and development journalism, fetched him a handful of prestigious awards and fellowships. Pankaj is a photo-journalist too and tweets at @augustus29lotus

