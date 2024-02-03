SP opposes Ram in Ayodhya, Ambedkar in Kannauj: Yogi

In a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a grand temple of Lord Ram would never have been built in Ayodhya had the SP been in power today. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a public meeting in Kannauj on February 3. (Sourced)

“Samajwadi Party not only opposes the veneration of Lord Rama in Ayodhya but also stands against the legacy of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar,” he said while addressing a public meeting at KK Inter College ground in Kannauj.

The CM also accused the SP of seeking votes in the name of caste while working for their own family’s benefit. Yogi said the name medical college of Kannauj, which was after Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at the outset, was changed during the SP regime.

He further said his government was committed to renaming the medical college after Dr Ambedkar again. On the occasion, the CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones projects worth ₹352 crore.

Moreover, he invited people to visit Ayodhya where a grand Ram temple had been built under the leadership of PM Modi after a struggle of 500 years. Yogi urged the people to choose the one their MP who actively engaged with them and ensured that benefits of various government schemes reached them.

He emphasised the efficiency of the double-engine government in completing development projects while respecting faith. Reflecting on the history of Kannauj, he remembered king Harshavardhana underlining his pivotal role in grandeur of Kumbh Mela and realisation of concept of “Ram Rajya” in his capital Kannauj.

The chief minister assured perfume traders of Kannauj of government support and highlighted the positive environment being created for technology, packaging, marketing, and export in the perfume business there.

He presented house keys and certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion. Many state government ministers, including Swatantra Dev Singh and Aseem Arun and local BJP MP Subrata Pathak, were prominent among those present at the event.