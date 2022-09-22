SP stalls Question Hour in Upper House over Azam’s harassment

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday stalled the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad by staging a dharna in the well, accusing the government of deliberately implicating the party’s veteran leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan and his family members in false cases.

As soon as the House began its business of the day with the Question Hour at 11 in the morning, SP members started making a noise, raising the issue of harassment of the SP leader. They also trooped into the well shouting slogans against the government and sat on dharna there.

Finding things in disarray chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh adjourned the House till 11.30 am. But SP members again trooped into the well and continued shouting slogans when the House reassembled, prompting the chair to again adjourn the House till 12 pm.

SP’s Naresh Uttam raised the issue again during the adjournment motion as well. He alleged that the ruing BJP government was acting against its political rivals with vengeance and ill-will. He said the government was too intolerant to tolerate any criticism and urged the chair to direct the government not to implicate Azam Khan, his family members and other Opposition leaders in false cases.

Denying the charges, Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the government was not implicating anyone in false cases but was only acting against those who had done wrong. He said the police and investigating agencies had every right to do their job and people could always move a competent court if they felt they were being harassed.