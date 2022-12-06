Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP to contest local body polls on party symbol: Akhilesh

SP to contest local body polls on party symbol: Akhilesh

Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:35 PM IST

The SP had also contested the local body polls in 2017. But it could not get a single mayor in the state where the BJP bagged 14 mayoral seats and two went to the BSP

Akhilesh Yadav alleged malpractices in Rampur, Khatauli and Mainpuri bypolls. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

KANPUR Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said his party would contest local body polls in UP on the party’s symbol - the bicycle.

“We will contest the nagar nigam, nagar palika and nagar panchayat polls on the party symbol,” said Yadav who was in Kannauj to express condolence to the family of senior party leader and former minister Vijay Bahadur Pal who passed away on Monday.

“The party is well prepared for the local body polls,” he said, alleging malpractices in Rampur, Khatauli and Mainpuri bypolls. The police stopped people from voting while party workers were insulted and chased away, said Yadav, adding: “They were beaten up and this is why voting remained on the lower side.”

The SP had also contested the local body polls on party symbol in 2017. But it could not get a single mayor in the state where the BJP bagged 14 mayoral seats and two went to the BSP. The BSP won Meerut and Aligarh mayoral seats.

