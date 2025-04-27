SP will back whatever action govt takes for Pak’s ‘jalbandi’, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party will fully support any action taken by the government for restricting or stopping flow of water to Pakistan following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kushinagar on Saturday. (Sourced)

“Whatever retaliatory step government takes for ‘jalbandi’, we will fully support it,” Yadav posted in Hindi on X.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil stated on Friday that the decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance was fully justified and that the government will see that not a drop of water from the Indus River reaches Pakistan.

During a visit to Kushinagar on Saturday, Yadav also said the Centre should take strict steps against terrorism and terrorists, asserting that the whole country is with the government after the Pahalgam incident.

He also stated that he will soon visit the house of Shubham Dwivedi of Kanpur who lost his life in the attack. He demanded ₹5 crore and a government job for families of the Pahalgam victims, including Shubham’s wife.

The SP chief was in Kushinagar to pay tributes to former MLA Purnamasi Dehati and former district president of the party Shukrulla Ansari.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “All the parties are firmly standing with the government against this attack. The decisions taken by the government to answer Pakistan and the terrorists, all are with the government. The whole country wants that an incident like Pahalgam should not happen in future. It is hoped that the intelligence will not fail in future. Regarding this incident, everyone is saying that there was an intelligence failure of the government.”

In response to a question, he said, “One should not be selective in the matter of visiting someone’s house. I go to many places but BJP people do not go. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have already visited Shubham Dwivedi’s house in Kanpur. The BJP and its leaders are doing politics. I will soon visit the house of martyr Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur.”

The SP leader cautioned against attempts to derive political mileage from the incident.

“Every citizen of the country, elders, children, everyone is worried about this incident. The BJP government has taken all the decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir on its own. The government had assured the people that there will be no terrorist incidents but even after that the incident happening is sad.”

Flight diversion: SP chief alleges political motive

In a separate development, Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP government for reportedly “diverting” his flight from Kushinagar airport to Gorakhpur, alleging political motives behind the move. Speaking to reporters, he asserted that there were no technical reasons for the diversion and accused government agencies of denying him landing permission at Kushinagar.

Yadav recalled that during his tenure as chief minister, his government had provided maximum financial support for the development of Kushinagar airport. Scheduled to land at Kushinagar, the SP Chief was forced to land in Gorakhpur and subsequently travel to the district by road.

“Today I was not allowed to land at Kushinagar airport. Earlier also, I was not allowed to land at this airport. The weather was fine. The Samajwadi government had given the highest budget for the construction of this airport,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Upon reaching Kushinagar on Saturday afternoon, Yadav offered condolences to the family of late Puranmasi Dehati, a senior SP leader and former chairman of the SC/ST Commission. Paying homage, he remarked that principled leaders like Puranmasi Dehati are rare today.

The SP chief also visited the house of Madni Masjid litigant Shakir Ali in Hata, Kushinagar and expressed grief over his death.