SP will give more relief than people can imagine: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said his party will give more relief to people than they could expect or imagine once it forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

He was addressing his first public rally in Lucknow in the run-up to the 2022 UP assembly polls with the slogan “BhaJaPa hatao, pradesh bachao(oust BJP, save UP)”. The SP’s alliance partner Janwadi Party (Socialist) organised the rally at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground .

“We will give more relief to people than they could expect or imagine — from price rise, unemployment, etc,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

He said that BJP was headed for defeat in the state and the SP will have a historic victory in the elections.

“This BJP government only helps industrialists and capitalists, and metes out step-motherly treatment to the poor and the youth. The quality of education has nosedived under the BJP government. And even if the youth manage to complete their education, then there is a dead end when it comes to employment,” the former chief minister said.

Akhilesh Yadav also said: “The BJP government proclaims itself as dumdaar sarkar (powerful government). Then, tell me what did this government do for farmers? It had said that it will double the farmers’ income; it failed. While the reality is you farmers are not able to sell your paddy, you are not getting DAP (a fertilizer), and other fertilizers. Diesel-petrol prices and power tariff shot up like never before. When diesel-petrol prices go up, the prices of commodities automatically shoot up.”

He said that the BJP got the people entangled in useless issues and trapped them in hatred. The BJP people gave price rise, unemployment, corruption, atrocities and farmers’ distress, he alleged.

He described the BJP regime in the state as “Baba’s government (a reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath) of one colour (saffron).

“We are taking all colours (different parties and communities) along,” he said.

“We brought together all communities and various political parties. We have allied with the SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party), Mahan Dal, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) and you (Janwadi Party-S). We have made an ensemble of different sections of society and the political parties and arranged them in a beautiful bouquet. One colour people cannot bring joy to all. And this Baba cannot bring happiness to anyone. They have caused distress to all sections of the society like never before,” he said.

The SP chief further said: “The Baba till now could not lay the foundation of any of his projects and has put UP on a regressive path. All that he did was change colours, change names, and is continuing to do so even while he is on his way out. But now the public will change the name changers and colour changers. There will be a new chief minister (indicating himself).”

Referring to the Janwadi Party (S) national president Sanjay Singh Chauhan’s speech, Akhilesh said that the new SP government will get a caste census, so that backward classes, including Chauhans, can get social justice as per their numbers in the population. “Imagine, they (BJP) left behind the community from which the emperor Prithviraj Chauhan came. We will restore your rights, share, participation, and lost glory,” the SP chief.

Chauhan, in his speech, said that earlier his party and community were with BJP —from 2014 to 2019 Lok Sabha polls and had voted for it, but the BJP governments did not do justice to the community.

To frequent and focused attacks by BJP leaders on Samajwadi Party and him, Akhilesh Yadav said: “The BJP has sensed its defeat is imminent at the hands of the SP. Those who are getting defeated start taking the names of their adversaries.”

On laying of the foundation for the Noida International Airport, Akhlesh Yadav said that the BJP government continues to lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects of the previous government.

He said this government had said that people with “hawai chappals” (slippers) will travel in planes, but the reality is different. On the contrary, under this government, all airports and all airlines were incurring heavy losses, he said.

Once the new airports get ready, the BJP government will sell them to private players, he said, adding this airport foundation is being laid only for eventually selling it.

“If they sell all the government institutions, then who will give employment, where will people get reservation?” he asked.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the government was taking the three new farms laws back as, otherwise, the farmers would not allow them (BJP leaders) in their villages.

“But I say that farmers will continue their agitation till (legal guarantee) on MSP (minimum support price) for crops is introduced. Till farmers get MSP, the SP will continue to support their agitation,” he said.