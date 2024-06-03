Special measures to beat the heat at counting centres in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The district administration has completed preparations for the counting of votes scheduled to commence at 8:00 am on Tuesday. Special measures have been taken this year to combat the intense heat, ensuring a comfortable environment at the counting venue. Air conditioners and coolers have been installed to maintain a conducive atmosphere throughout the process. Three special transformers have also been installed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. The power will be supplied from two different substations to prevent any disruptions. The votes for the Lucknow seat will be counted in 30 rounds, whereas counting for Mohanlalganj will be completed after 42 rounds (HT File)

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “The vote counting for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat will be conducted at 70 tables, while the counting for the Mohanlalganj seat will be held on 56 tables.”

He said that the votes for the Lucknow seat would be counted in 30 rounds, whereas counting for Mohanlalganj would be completed after 42 rounds,” he added.

The Lucknow Lok Sabha seat is expected to have its results declared first due to the fewer number of counting rounds compared to other constituencies. The counting for Lucknow West and Lucknow East will be performed in 30 rounds each. Meanwhile, votes for Lucknow North will be counted in 29 rounds, Lucknow Central in 25 rounds, and Lucknow Cantonment in 24 rounds, the DM informed the mediapersons.

In the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency, the BKT Assembly will have 35 rounds of counting, while the votes of Malihabad and Mohanlalganj will be counted in 29 rounds each. The counting of votes in Sarojini Nagar will require 42 rounds. For the Malihabad constituency, the counting of votes will be held in room number 9. The counting of votes for BKT will be held in room number 8, for Sarojini Nagar in room number 7, and for Mohanlalganj in room number 6.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said, “All necessary arrangements are in place, including the setup of chairs and tables in the counting rooms. A dedicated control room and a media centre have been established to oversee the operations and to facilitate press coverage, respectively.”

For the Lucknow East Assembly elections, 14 tables have been set up, with the counting to occur in 30 rounds in room number 11. Votes from 417 booths of the Lucknow East Assembly will be counted here.

Strong rooms, where ballots are stored under heavy security, will be opened before 8:00 am under observers’ supervision and in the presence of candidates and their agents. Candidates and their representatives are instructed to be present at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan by 6:30 am to ensure transparency and prevent any dispute during the opening of the strong rooms.

Meanwhile, a training programme for the counting personnel was held at the Jupiter Hall of Indira Gandhi Pratisthan here on Monday in the presence of general observers and counting observers.

According to a district administration press note, during the training session, all doubts and misconceptions of poll personnel were cleared by the district election officer and responsibilities were also shared in detail to avoid any confusion on the day of counting.

The chief development officer, Ajay Jain, ADM, Finance and Revenue, Rakesh Kumar Singh, ADM, Judicial, Hanuman Prasad, joint magistrate Gunjita Agarwal and other officials were present in the programme.