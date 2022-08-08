Special squads to check parking of buses outside UPSRTC depots
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, district and police administration, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the traffic department will work in coordination for smooth movement of traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow.
This was decided at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi, on Monday to review traffic situation on Lucknow-Kanpur, Lucknow-Barabanki and Lucknow-Sitapur national highways.
It was decided that special squads will be deployed by the department concerned to check parking of buses outside all depots of the state road transport corporation in Lucknow while strict action will be taken in case of violation of rules, said a press statement by the home department.
Two big cranes will be available on Lucknow-Kanpur highway to remove damaged and accidental vehicles from the highways. Instructions have been given to make available information about the spots where the two cranes will be available to officials so that these can be used quickly clear the highway and check traffic jams.
Awasthi asked LMC officials to share information about encroachments and illegal structures on the highways with district administration and police officers. “Along with issuing notices for removal of encroachments, officers should also hold meetings with people over the removal of encroachments,” he added.
The ACS also directed departments to install adequate sign boards, marking boards, stickers etc on national highways, as per rules set by the government to curb accidents. He directed officers to put up boards on Shaheed Path regarding the speed limit of vehicles and the action to be taken in case of violation.
NHAI officials said measures have been taken for improving street lighting, cleanliness and effective patrolling on the highways. Street lights have been installed on Lucknow-Barabanki highway from Kamta crossing to Matiyari crossing while the power department has been directed to provide electricity connections.
Instructions have been issued to departments to make the M Transport App more effective for smooth movement of vehicles. “Mobile numbers of maximum drivers should be available with the transport and police departments, in coordination with insurance companies, so that action can be taken with ease during violation of traffic rules,” said Awasthi.
The action taken by the district administration and LMC over removal of illegal tempo stands was also reviewed in the meeting. Officials were directed to submit the list of spots where tempos are parked. They were asked to make arrangement for removal of vehicles from such spots in various parts of the city, he said.
ADGP (traffic) was directed to ensure compliance of traffic rules through sensors using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. Parking areas on highways should be developed for trucks and goods carriers, as per rules, by taking land through lease or acquisition, said Awasthi.
