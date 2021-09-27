Specially-abled woman sexually assaulted in Lucknow, 4 held

LUCKNOW Four people were arrested by the police on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old mentally challenged woman in Alambagh area of Lucknow. The incident occurred on September 23 and the arrests were made on Monday, said police officials.

Shiv Nandan, Sone Lal, Ashok Kumar and Girijesh Kumar, residents of Alambagh were arrested for the crime. They had taken the Dalit woman to a secluded place and outraged her modesty, said DK Singh, ACP.

The victim had left her house on September 23 evening. When she didn’t return home, her family members lodged a missing complaint at the police station. The next day, police found the woman at a secluded place.

“As per the complaint lodged by family members, the woman was lured by Shiv Nandan on the pretext of leaving her home. He took her to a secluded place, where he tied the hands of the woman, and outraged her modesty along with three other accused. Based on the complaint, an FIR under Section 376D (gangrape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST (Atrocities prevention) Act was lodged against the accused,” said the officer.

The woman was sent for a medical examination and two police teams were formed to arrest the accused. The four were sent to judicial custody following the arrest.