Speculations rife over Raja Bhaiya’s meeting with Amit Shah in Bengaluru

PRAYAGRAJ: The meeting between Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) president and seven-time MLA from the Kunda assembly seat, Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru amid the intense campaign for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 has sparked speculation over BJP receiving his support in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the Kaushambi and Pratapgarh seats. Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya (File)

According to some BJP leaders, there was a discussion between the two leaders regarding the Kaushambi seat, focusing on increased coordination and coming together in these elections.

It is worth mentioning that two of the five assembly seats in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency, including Kunda and Babaganj, fall administratively in Pratapgarh district and Raja Bhaiya has significant influence over these seats for the past over two-and-a-half decades.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) candidate Vinod Saroj emerged victorious, while Raja Bhaiyya himself contested and retained the Kunda seat for the seventh time.

As the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) party, which Raja Bhaiya floated in 2018, has not fielded any candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Raja Bhaiya’s support to a candidate or a political party is seen as a potential winning edge this time.

After an hour-long meeting, which took place in a hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday night, people in Pratapgarh and Kaushambi have even begun claiming that Raja Bhaiya has extended support to the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. However, no statement has come from Raja Bhaiya or his team regarding this matter.

Voting in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha Constituency is scheduled for May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.