Speed meets seizure: Superbikes impounded in Lucknow crackdown on street racing

The roar of high-performance bikes and late-night stunt riding on city streets fell silent as police seized 39 two-wheelers, including several superbikes, during a sweeping crackdown across the city on street racing, stunts and modified silencers. Police seized high-end bikes during a two-day drive in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The two-day drive came in the wake of a fatal crash in which a 17-year-old Class 12 student, Naitik Kumar, died after his speeding motorcycle rammed into a scooter while allegedly performing a stunt near Janeshwar Mishra Park on March 15.

Acting swiftly, central zone units of Lucknow police launched coordinated checks across Hazratganj, Hussainganj and Gautampalli, zeroing in on racers, stunt riders and bikes with illegal modifications.

Among the seized vehicles were KTM sport bikes, Yamaha R15 models and even a Kawasaki KLX — bikes often associated with thrill riding. Police said many of these were being used for dangerous stunts and high-speed racing, posing a serious risk to other commuters.

“The largest action was reported from Hazratganj where about 22 bikes were impounded during intensive checking,” Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh said.

Eleven motorcycles were seized for similar violations in Hussainganj, while Gautampalli police carried out two separate operations, seizing six bikes, including those fitted with modified silencers that produce loud exhaust bursts. Several riders were also fined for not wearing helmets.

Police said the drive was carried out on the directions of senior officers as part of an ongoing campaign against reckless riding and traffic violations.

“Stunt riding and racing on public roads not only violate the law but also endanger lives. Strict action will continue,” the Hazratganj SHO said.

While high-end bikes drew attention during the crackdown, officials said the problem cuts across categories, with reckless riding increasingly common. Authorities have warned that racing, stunting and illegal modifications will invite stringent action under the Motor Vehicles Act.