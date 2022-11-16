Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi row: Mathura court dismisses petition

A Mathura court on Wednesday dismissed a petition related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. The suit, one of the dozen pending cases regarding the issue, was filed by a Lucknow-based lawyer who had even gone to the Allahabad high court seeking early disposal of the case.

The management committee for the Shahi Eidgah mosque, a respondent, had challenged the maintainability of the case. The court was conducting hearing on the objection raised during which none appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Secretary and counsel of the mosque committee Tanveer Ahmad said: “We had filed an application under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) challenging the maintainability of this case. The petitioner had not been attending the hearings and wasn’t present even today. Thus, the case was dismissed by the court.”

During the proceedings, the petitioner had also filed an application seeking a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque. The application was yet to be disposed of.

This was one of the dozen cases filed in the Mathura court on the issue of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and relief sought were more or less similar (removal of the mosque that shares wall with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and handing over of the land measuring 13.37 acre back to the deity).

The petitioners had alleged that the mosque was built on the spot where a temple was razed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century.

Another case filed by one Manish Yadav was also listed for hearing in the court on Wednesday. The management committee for the Shahi Eidgah mosque had already given its arguments on the application moved under Order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC.

“The petitioner had to argue today (Wednesday) on the application filed under Order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC, but the counsel of Manish Yadav was not present,” Ahmed said, adding the next date for hearing in the case was set for November 24.