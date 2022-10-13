SSC to fill over 73K posts in various central govt departments

Youths preparing for bagging jobs in central government departments can look forward to a bonanza in terms of jobs this year. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) would be providing jobs to 73,333 youths as per its 2022 recruitment calendar, said officials of SSC central zone’s regional headquarters in Prayagraj.

According to the details of vacancies received by the Commission from central ministries and departments for recruitment to Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts, maximum number of 28,825 posts are on offer in various departments under the ministry of home affairs, they add. Likewise, Delhi Police will recruit 7,550 people besides many other central organisations. However, the number of posts may increase or decrease in coming weeks, officials say.

In a letter, a copy of which is with HT, sent by Gautam Kumar, undersecretary, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions to the chairman of SSC and all ministries on September 30, filling 73,333 vacant posts in mission mode at the earliest has been recommended.

The commission has issued advertisements for most of the recruitments of the calendar year 2022. Applications started from October 7 for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) 2022 Recruitment in Delhi Police. Online applications will be taken from November 5 for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2022 and constable general duty (GD) in Central Armed Police Force and for SSF and rifleman GD recruitment 2022 in Assam Rifles the process would start from December 10 this year.

Thus, there would be 24,605 vacancies of constable GD, 20,814 in combined graduate level exam (CGLE), 6,433 in constable (executive) in Delhi Police, 4,682 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), 4,300 sub inspectors in central police organisation and 2,960 in combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) that would be conducted by SSC.

According to officials of the SSC, the youth of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the highest competition for government jobs and when it comes to central government jobs, the competition between them turns into passion. This is the reason why most of the applicants in the recruitment of SSC, which recruits Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ in various central departments, are from U.P. and Bihar. The selection process is done in both these states through the Central Zone Office of SSC located in Prayagraj.

For example, 39,33,119 candidates from across the country had applied for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2021 recruitment, one of the biggest recruitments by SSC. Out of these, 13,79,957 (35.08%) were from U.P. and Bihar only. Similarly, in constable (general duty) recruitment 2021, out of 71,74,579 applicants from across the country, 23,29,591 (32.47%) or one-third of the applicants were from U.P. and Bihar.

The minimum qualification for MTS and constable GD recruitment is class 10 pass. Not only this, in the online examination for the recruitment of head constable (ministerial)-2022 in Delhi Police, out of 23,58,535 applicants, 6,47,882 (27.46 %) are from these two states.