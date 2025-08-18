Staff crunch deepens Prayagraj traffic woes

Daily life in Sangam city is reeling under crippling traffic jams as a depleted traffic force and unchecked roadside encroachments continue to paralyse movement across major intersections. With less than half the sanctioned staff strength available to regulate 256 identified traffic congestions, long queues of stranded vehicles have become a routine ordeal for commuters. A view of traffic jam in the Civil Lines area (Anil Kumar Maurya)

Traffic police are failing to chalk out effective strategies to regulate vehicular flow before major choke points such as Johnstonganj, Baihrana, Kutchery Road, Noorullah Road, Meerapur, Sulemsarai, Ambedkar crossing near the High Court, Rajapur and Teliyarang. Despite these spots being repeatedly identified as the city’s worst bottlenecks, no planning is in place to divert or ease the rush.

The absence of timely measures leaves commuters stuck in long snarls daily, with jams worsening during peak office and school hours. Parents and children often spend over an hour trapped in queues after school hours, adding to the frustration of daily commuters.

Senior traffic officials said the city has less than half the sanctioned strength to manage its roads. Against the required 1,268 personnel, including six traffic inspectors, 122 sub inspectors, 108 head constables, 432 constables and 600 homeguards, only 553 are currently available, including eight traffic inspectors (TI), 65 traffic sub inspectors (TSI), 100 head constables (HC), 80 constables and 300 homeguards. Of them, about half are on duty at any given time due to 12-hour shifts, extending up to 15 hours when staff are on leave.

ADCP (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh said the problem is statewide. “A proposal has already been sent for increasing the workforce, and efforts are being made to manage with available resources,” he said.

With 50 personnel deployed daily around Allahabad high court alone from 9 am to 6 pm, manpower is further strained. Heavy rush near Circuit House, Collectorate, Bhardwaj Ashram, UPPSC crossing, Mayo Hall, Civil Lines bus station, and other areas adds to the pressure.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said that of the total available strength, a significant portion is diverted for VIP duty and sensitive locations, leaving fewer personnel for other busy intersections.

Roadside encroachments on over two dozen stretches, including Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Tashkent Marg, Kamla Nehru Road and University Road, obstruct traffic flow daily.

Although the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation conducts anti-encroachment drives, kiosks and vendors return once the operations end. Corporator Kamlesh Singh said fines and seizures were not proving effective. “Stringent punishment is the only way to keep roads clear of encroachments,” he said.