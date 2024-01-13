Stage set for 70-day cultural fiesta to begin in Ayodhya today

Ahead of the main Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, a 70-day cultural extravaganza is set to begin in Ayodhya on Sunday, showcasing the talent of over 5,000 artistes on 15 stages, five of them giant ones, in the temple town. For Representation Only: A worker decorates the premises of Lord Ram and Hanuman Temple ahead of the Jan. 22's consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, in Bhopal. (PTI)

The fiesta will continue till March 24, offering a harmonious blend of diverse cultural presentations, including kavi sammelans, bhajans, kissagoi, vartas, discussions on literature about Lord Ram, musical presentations, dance performances , string puppet show and Ramlilas from more than 15 countries.

From Sunday onwards, Ayodhya will come alive with the spiritual vibes of bhajan kirtan and Ramayana recitations in all Ram temples, Hanuman temples and Valmiki temple.

The events would be organised at Ramkatha Park, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Ram Ki Paidi, Shri Ram auditorium, Tulsi Udyan, Bharatkund Nandigram, Suryakund Darshan Nagar, Guptar Ghat, Jhunki Ghat, Badidev Kali, Gulabbadi, Ramghat Halt, near Saket Petrol Pump, Parag Dairy and Ayodhya Dham railway station.

Adding a vibrant touch to the festivities, a cultural procession is set to weave through the city on January 22 with 100 mini stages to showcase the talent of 2500 folk artistes.

As Ayodhya transforms into a cultural haven, this celebration will also serve as a bridge connecting communities and fostering a deeper appreciation for the myriad expressions of art and devotion. The calendar of events ensures a continuous flow of cultural enrichment, creating an atmosphere of jubilation and communal harmony throughout the festival period.

On January 22 evening, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will perform at Tulsi Udyan, the Watekar sisters of Nagpur at Ramkatha Park, Sharma Bandhu of Ujjain and Kanhaiyya Lal Mittal of Chandigarh at Ram Ki Paidi.

Dilawar Khan of Barmer will present Chari, Jhoomar and Bhawai dance in Ayodhya at Tulsi Udyan, Jimani Kachri of Dimapur will present devotional Assamese songs.

Awadh Kishore Jadia of Chhatarpur, Sarvesh Asthana and Vishnu Saxena will participate in Kavi Sammelan.